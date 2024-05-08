(Video) Ex-Liverpool player labels Rafa Benitez ‘absolutely horrendous’; he had ‘absolutely no idea’

Liverpool have a proud history of great managers and after winning the Champions League for the Reds, Rafa Benitez will always hold a special place in the heart of many supporters.

However, that certainly isn’t the case for Stephen Warnock who said about his ex-boss: “he didn’t speak to anyone, his man management is horrendous – absolutely horrendous.

“I’ve said this to loads of people, tactically brilliant. Man management, zero, like absolutely no idea how to speak to anyone, or talk to anyone.”

It’s safe to say that many believe that the Spaniard’s people skills were not the best but this is quite the scathing review from a defender who was handed all of his 67 appearances for the club, by the same manager.

Without being on the inside at the time, it’s hard to know who is in the right but this certainly makes for interesting viewing.

You can watch Warnock’s comments (from 21:15) via Undr The Cosh on YouTube:

