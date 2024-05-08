Verbal agreement on personal terms: Fabrizio Romano confirms pre-transfer breakthrough for Brazilian sensation – Rival Watch

Chelsea have already begun preliminary work on securing a move for Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that a verbal agreement on personal terms has already been reached ahead of a bid being sent through.

The Guardian journalist reports that the Blues ‘remain clear favourites’ for the Brazilian sensation’s signature.

🚨🔵🇧🇷 Understand Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Willian Estevão on personal terms. Told initial bid still to be sent but it will be around €32m plus add-ons, as talks with Palmeiras will follow. Nothing done yet but #CFC remain clear favorites since January. pic.twitter.com/QZV0CcJYmx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to have opened official talks with Frankfurt over the potential transfer of Willian Pacho this summer.

Is Estevao Willian one to watch?

For context, the 17-year-old footballer has been dubbed ‘Messinho’ (in reference to Lionel Messi) in his native Brazil.

A fee potentially in excess of £25m does seem quite steep for a teenager – even in today’s inflated market. That said, you can hardly blame Chelsea given the success some of Europe’s premier outfits have enjoyed dipping into the Brazilian top-flight.

The parallels to Real Madrid landing Endrick (17) for £52m (who also plays for Palmeiras) certainly can’t be ignored.

Whether such a bold and potentially seriously expensive move for the teenager pays off in the long run remains to be seen.

In the meantime, we’ll be paying close attention to Romano’s updates on X for further details.

