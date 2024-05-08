What Sky Sports reporter is now hearing about Liverpool & Willian Pacho

Liverpool are expected to bolster their defensive department ahead of potential departures this summer.

Joel Matip’s contract, for one, is currently set to expire in 2025, with a ruptured ACL having derailed much of the Cameroonian’s 2023/24 season.

Questions remain over what the summer will hold for backup left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Meanwhile, Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have yet to open talks with Frankfurt for highly-rated 22-year-old centre-back Willian Pacho.

🔴 Eintracht Frankfurt, still keen about the interest from @LFC in Willian #Pacho! But been told there’s no contact between the clubs at this stage. #LFC Price tag for the 22 y/o center-back has been set: €50-60m in transfer fees for a transfer in summer. Contract valid… pic.twitter.com/4dEO3912iX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 8, 2024

Will Liverpool sign Willian Pacho this summer?

That possibly depends on how neatly the Ecuadorian fits the bill as a Matip replacement or a long-term Virgil van Dijk successor.

Whilst we appreciate it can seem a little obsessive to focus on Pacho’s aerial ability, his comparative struggles to our Dutch international are worth highlighting. The Frankfurt man is so far winning an average of 56.6% of his aerial duels attempted compared to our No.4’s 76.1%, according to FBref.

There’s more hope for the centre-half in the Matip category. The former Schalke star, known for his trademark ball-carrying ability, is one of the most competent defenders in world football on the ball and ranks in the 81st percentile for progressive carries.

The Liverpool-linked centre-back currently ranks in the 58th percentile but does comparatively excel in take-ons.

