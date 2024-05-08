(Video) Stephen Warnock describes moment he cried in front of the Kop

Liverpool fans have a habit of making football moments feel extra special and there aren’t many who have felt this more than Stephen Warnock after one specific event.

Speaking on Under The Cosh, the former defender said: “I was at Blackburn and we were playing Liverpool at Anfield and it was the Hillsborough Memorial and I got asked to lay a wreath in front of the Kop.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool’s eye-watering UCL bonus revealed; six-figure fee doubled for a win

“I remember walking down with the wreath and everyone standing up and applauding and I remember walking and laying that on the front of the Kop.

“I was crying doing it and I remember thinking; ‘f***ing hell, this is one of the proudest moments of my life, not football career or anything like that.’

“And I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment like it again.”

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red shares ‘hate’ for Rafa Benitez after missing out on Istanbul final bonus

For a boyhood Red and former player at the club to be given the honour of laying a wreath in front of the Kop, it’s understandably something that means a lot to the 42-year-old.

It says a lot about his feeling towards the fans that a moment like this holds such prestige in a 16-year career as a footballer.

You can watch Warnock’s comments (from 36:02) via Under The Cosh on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…