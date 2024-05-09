‘Huge’ Liverpool talent with just 3 apps this season set to play big role under Arne Slot – report

It’s been claimed that one player who’s hardly featured for Liverpool this season will be given a big role in the team after Arne Slot takes over.

According to Football Insider, Stefan Bajcetic is in line to be entrusted as a key player for the Reds from the summer onwards, having seen his 2023/24 campaign ravaged by injury.

Regarded within the club as a ‘huge’ talent, Anfield chiefs view the 19-year-old as a potential world-beater and believe that, if his development goes to plan, the need to sign a specialist number 6 will be negated.

Bajcetic enjoyed a genuine first-team breakthrough just after the 2022 World Cup, ending last season with 19 appearances, but ongoing injury troubles have limited him to a mere three senior outings in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

It’s left him essentially having to start all over again as he seeks to establish himself as an undisputed senior player at Liverpool, rather than a mere prospect thrown in for domestic cup games.

However, having been hailed as ‘a joy to work with‘ by Jurgen Klopp and ‘our best player‘ by Mo Salah in the derby win over Everton in February 2023, it’s clear that the Spain under-21 midfielder is held in very high regard at Anfield.

A number of young Reds players could view pre-season as a pivotal period in which to try and stake a claim for regular first-team action under Slot, and that’ll most certainly be the goal for Bajcetic this summer.

The 19-year-old was a rare shining light in a largely disappointing 2022/23 season for Liverpool, and if he can rediscover those levels with a superior team around him, his star could be set to truly ascend over the next year and beyond.

