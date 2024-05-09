‘My fault’: Fabio Carvalho admits international ‘hiccup’ whilst at Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has admitted he’d be keen on a return to the international setup with Portugal if ever handed the opportunity.

The attacking midfielder withdrew from selection for the U21s after missing out on the senior squad for the World Cup in 2022. Consequently, it remains unclear whether he will return to the U21s in future.

The 21-year-old shared his ‘little misunderstanding’ with the Echo in the midst of what was described as a ‘family matter’ he had to attend to.

“Yeah, exactly (it would have been a chance to play more). There was a little hiccup with Portugal, a little misunderstanding let’s say. It was my fault,” the former Fulham man said.

“There were other factors going into it, but I think the way I handled the situation, because I had a family matter, wasn’t the best. But I’m still learning and I’ve learnt from my mistake.

“I want to play for Portugal. I have obviously played for England but I don’t really have a British passport to play in like European competitions or the World Cup. So I think that door is closed if I’m being honest with you.

“But I’m Portuguese and I want to play for Portugal. If they call me up, I’ll be willing to represent.”

Carvalho has enjoyed a superb loan spell with Hull City in the Championship, registering 11 goal contributions in 20 games for the Tigers.

Time to forgive and forget

On current form, we see no reason why our No.28 shouldn’t be allowed back into the international setup. Having held his hand up and pointed to a private family matter, we’d hope the relevant decision-makers would take a forgiving approach here.

As for his future at Liverpool, the impending arrival of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot in the head coach role means a clean slate for a number of stars on the periphery. Fabio Carvalho should very much be included in that.

He’s been given the perfect launchpad too with his involvement in Hull’s admittedly ill-fated playoff push.

Fingers crossed he can make the most of pre-season and showcase the potential that first aroused the interest of our recruitment team.

