Fabio Carvalho’s top two technical Liverpool players won’t be there next season

Fabio Carvalho is hardly short for options to take inspiration from when it comes to the current Liverpool squad.

That said, two players the 21-year-old has pointed to as the best technically to train with, Bobby Firmino and Thiago Alcantara, will have both left the club by the time of his return to Anfield.

“Going in every day, training under one of the best managers and training with the best players in the world. The best in training for me, like technically, was Firmino or Thiago. I kind of try to emulate my game on how they play,” the Reds midfielder told the Echo.

“But one that stands out to me was Mo (Salah). Just the work ethic. He’s always looking to give me advice. Not just me but all the young players who want the advice.”

The former departed in the summer of 2023, joining the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in switching to the Saudi Arabian top-flight.

The Spanish international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with the club reportedly not intent on discussing a renewal owing to his ongoing injury struggles.

Plenty of technical brilliance in Liverpool’s squad

Just take a look at summer signing Alexis Mac Allister, formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion. The Argentine’s a World Cup winner, a key piece in a midfield, it’s worth emphasising, that also contains Leo Messi.

Such was the injection of quality – despite Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch particularly failing to deliver on as consistent a basis – that Liverpool have looked a much-changed force to our 2022/23 iteration.

The loss of a player with Thiago’s gifts, of course, can’t be ignored. Though, Carvalho can rest assured there remains more than enough quality present in the squad for him to learn from.

We’ll be curious to see what Slot makes of it all once official confirmation comes through of his impending arrival.

