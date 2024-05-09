Harvey Elliott snubbed in most bizarre way; several Liverpool fans aren’t having it

Congratulations to this year’s nominees for the Premier League Young Player of the Year in the award.

But where the hell is Harvey Elliott and why hasn’t the Englishman been included on the list?

A list that, for the record, includes some dubious selections in a “young player” category in Erling Haaland (turning 24 in July), Alexander Isak (24) and Phil Foden (turning 24 this May).

BREAKING: The Premier League's Young Player of the Season nominees have been revealed! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/638nrNyQ3B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 9, 2024

An unfair snub for Harvey Elliott?

Don’t even get us started on Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. Don’t get us wrong, the 19-year-old looks a quality player, but has he done more than Elliott this season? We sincerely doubt it!

The former Blackburn Rovers loanee has registered 13 goal contributions in amongst 2,627 minutes of football (a goal or assist every 202.07 minutes). Not bad for a footballer who’s often coming off the bench or swapping between a right wing and central midfield role.

Not that the awards should be based exclusively on who gets the most goals and assists, of course.

Elliott is the kind of player who has the capacity to change a game – which is exactly why he’s been such a valuable option from the bench this season.

It’s a real travesty that he’s been excluded from a young player’s award in a category now housing players in their mid-20s.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below on X:

Kobe maino over Harvey Elliott???My goodness gracious me. — Nyanda Jr (@IamNyandaJr) May 9, 2024

What is Mainoo doing 🤔🤣 Harvey Elliott should be there, has been good over the course of the season, not just a short period — Cathal Robinson (@CathalRobinson) May 9, 2024

How about Elliott folks? Someone who has played a full season compared to some on that list. — Mizgan (@mizgans) May 9, 2024

This has to be changed to 21 and under. It’s not fair on the actual youngsters who have had a great season.

Elliott, being one of them. — Ross (@RossGS1892) May 9, 2024

Harvey Elliott robbed — Shahrul (@shahrulhambali) May 9, 2024

