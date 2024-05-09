(Video) Fjortoft advises top European club to copy Liverpool tactic this summer

Liverpool are set to change a lot of things within the club this summer and with Arne Slot ready to replace Jurgen Klopp, it seems that we may be setting the standard for others.

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Jan Age Fjortoft said about Bayern Munich: “I think that is quite an interesting discussion, where do you look for a new coach?

“And you’ve seen that with Manchester United, you’ve seen that now with Liverpool – where do you go from the guy you’re having?

“Do you look for a similar kind of coach? Can you dare to think that you take someone from outside Bayern and try to renew them, can you do that when eight people are talking in the media on a daily basis?”

It seems then that the former striker is advising the Germans to copy our tactic of looking for managers outside of their usual pool and select a Dutchman with no Premier League experience.

Time will tell if we have made the right call but let’s hope that it’s a decision that many start wanting to copy soon!

You can watch Fjortoft’s comments on Bayern and Liverpool (from 9:41) via The Athletic FC Podcast on YouTube:

