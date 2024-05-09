‘If I do see him…’ – Ex-Liverpool midfielder plans to do one thing if he meets Klopp in person

Didi Hamann and Jurgen Klopp have had their differences in the past, occasionally sniping at one another in public.

However, the former Liverpool midfielder now seems keen to bury the hatchet with his fellow German if the two were to meet in person.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, the 50-year-old said of the departing Reds manager: “I never had a problem with him. I understand when I said something about the club or the team, it’s never personal.

“I understand that he defends the team, the club, himself. It’s all fine because obviously it’s a high-pressure job. I’ve never had a problem with him, I still don’t; and if I do see him, I’ll have a chat with him if he agrees to it. No hard feelings, all good.”

Hamann’s feud with Klopp may date back to 2016, when the ex-Germany midfielder questioned Liverpool’s decision to extend the manager’s contract off the back of losing two finals in his first seven months at the club.

Last season, the 56-year-old took umbrage with the 2005 Champions League winner’s public criticism of Pep Lijnders, admonishing him in a press conference prior to the Merseyside derby at Anfield (Daily Express).

Whatever words were exchanged between the two Germans in previous years, hopefully they can let bygones be bygones and have an amicable in-person conversation at some point.

Hamann helped Liverpool to win a treble in 2001 and the European Cup four years later, while Klopp’s achievements at the club need no elaboration.

Credit to the 50-year-old for publicly offering to end their past feud, and we’d be surprised if the departing Reds manager were to prolong the grudge any further.

