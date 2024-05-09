(Video) Eddie Howe on why he can’t ‘replicate’ what Liverpool do at Newcastle

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to the Champions League last season but it’s safe to say that he won’t be matching this achievement or catching the Reds, in this campaign.

Speaking about using what other coaches do to improve his teams, the 46-year-old said on The Overlap:

“I think it very much depends on the team style, so what I wouldn’t want to do is mix our style with something that I really respect.

“So, I really respect a lot of the top teams, obviously Arsenal [and] Manchester City they don’t play in the style that we do, we’re different.

“So, we can’t be something we’re not, we have to be us. It has to be true to the vision that I have for the game and has to be something that I think will enhance our performance.

“So, that might be something Manchester City do, or Arsenal do, or Liverpool do but it wouldn’t be a replica it would be a line to our way of play.”

It may be wise for the ex-Bournemouth boss to try and adapt his playing style to those who are at the top of the division but it seems clear that won’t be happening.

Despite the riches on offer at St James’ Park, it’s fair to say that the Magpies don’t play the most attractive style of play.

You can view Howe’s comments (from 8:04) via The Overlap on YouTube:

