Liverpool confirm details of special farewell for Jurgen Klopp after parade plans were shelved

Liverpool FC have announced details of a special farewell event for Jurgen Klopp to celebrate his glorious reign as the club’s manager.

The 56-year-old has just two more matches in charge before he ends his time with the Reds, and supporters will get one more chance to show their appreciation for him after the match against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday week.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that ‘An Evening with Jürgen Klopp & Special Guests’ will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday 28 May, with doors opening at 6:30pm for an 8pm start.

Lifelong Liverpool fan John Bishop will be the MC for the event, which celebrates the German’s managerial tenure, while there’ll be music from Merseyside bands such as Lightning Seeds and The Zutons, and a live Q&A with Klopp hosted by LFCTV’s Peter McDowall.

Plans for a parade through the city were cancelled last week after Klopp insisted that he didn’t want to be the subject of a public celebration, and with no trophies to add to the Carabao Cup that we won this season, but at least there’ll now be some form of post-season event to bid farewell to the manager.

We’d obviously have much preferred a Premier League title and Europa League triumph to see out the 56-year-old’s tenure, but those ships have sailed and the rest of this month isn’t the time for regrets.

Now that Champions League football – which lots of Reds fans would’ve taken at the start of the campaign – having been secured, our final couple of matches under the German should be regarded as two more opportunities to show our appreciation for everything he’s done for this club.

The farewell evening for Klopp on 28 May promises to be a suitably celebratory occasion to give him a joyous send-off, and it’s only right that fans get to actively partake through the Q&A session.

It mightn’t have been the celebration that we’d giddily envisaged during the heights of February, but it’s appropriate that this great man can bow out with a night which is sure to elicit plenty of laughs and offer wonderful entertainment.

