Another departure; the next member of Klopp’s backroom staff to leave Liverpool

Although the headline news will obviously be Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield departure this summer, he’s not the only person who will be leaving Liverpool after years of committed service.

As reported by David Lynch on X: ‘Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, will leave the club this summer.’

Arriving from Bayern Munich after 15 years of service in Germany, the coach has been on Merseyside since 2016 and has held a key role at the club.

Given our poor run of injuries and many fitness concerns in the past eight years, there will no doubt be many who are happy to see a fresh face in the role.

However, given Andreas Kornmayer’s experience of working under managers like Louis van Gaal, Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola – he’s got quite the CV.

Arne Slot will be looking to add his own people into our new backroom staff and it’s likely that many of the team at Feyenoord will be making the switch to England.

We should be thanking the German who has spent a long period of his life working to ensure that our players can be in the best condition for each and every game.

Another familiar face will be leaving the club and this really is going to be a summer of extensive change.

You can view Lynch’s Liverpool update via @dmlynchlfc on X:

Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, will leave the club this summer. Another backroom vacancy for Arne Slot to fill.https://t.co/3MtmFIO3xY — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) May 8, 2024

