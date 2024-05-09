Liverpool have just given up on ‘unreal’ player; injuries too big a problem – report

It now looks set to be Thiago Alcantara’s final season at Liverpool Football Club.

The Premier League outfit’s decision-makers have reportedly decided enough is enough and the Spaniard will be allowed to depart once his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Football Insider now claims that the Reds have ‘moved on’ from the former Barcelona technician as a result of his consistent injury struggles.

A heartbreaking final season for Thiago

This wasn’t supposed to be the way our relationship with the sensational 33-year-old midfielder (once hailed as ‘unreal’ to train with by Tyler Morton, via The Boot Room) would end.

Arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, there was considerable optimism about the quality the then-29-year-old would be bringing to the squad.

We certainly can’t deny that we witnessed more than our fair share of flashes of brilliance in his time at Anfield. Who can forget the gravity-defying daisycutter against FC Porto? Or his dominant display against arch rivals Manchester United?

Yet, we must take some responsibility ourselves for rushing back a player who was quite clearly not fully ready to return to the demands of competitive football.

One five-minute appearance to his name in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal this season was not what we’d all been expecting.

What a crying shame that’ll be the last we see of Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool.

