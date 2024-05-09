‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool player admits teammates in disbelief over limited minutes

Fabio Carvalho has a unique opportunity to make the most of an impending new era at Liverpool Football Club.

The former Fulham academy prospect was subjected to limited playing opportunities under Jurgen Klopp. Such to the point that he admitted teammates were questioning why he wasn’t on the pitch more often for the Merseysiders.

“Yes, I spoke to him. Spoke to him not a lot, if I’m being honest with you. Maybe I should have done that, I have should have done that a bit more,” the 21-year-old told the Echo.

“But I did speak to him. He just said, ‘Be patient. You’re training well, your chance will come.’

“And I did think I was training well. To the point where some of the players were asking me, ‘What’s going on? Why are you not playing?’

“It is what it is kind of thing. But yeah, I did see him and he said, ‘Just be patient, keep training, and your chance will come.’ That’s all I could ask of him.”

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder (as described by the German tactician via liverpool.com) is set to link up with the Reds once more in the 2024/25 pre-season after an astonishing loan with Hull City in the Championship.

A player who’s difficult to pigeonhole

The not entirely unreasonable criticism levelled at Carvalho was that it was difficult to determine where exactly he fitted in a Liverpool starting-XI.

He wasn’t a superior option to Luis Diaz on the left of the front three at the time and he lacked the defensive nous and required physicality to thrive as a first-choice midfielder.

Whether further time spent out in the Championship – experience that has proven vital for former Fulham teammate Harvey Elliott – will have changed matters remains to be seen.

It’s also worth factoring in the different viewpoints Arne Slot will inevitably bring to the Liverpool job.

There will be an opportunity for Carvalho ahead of the 2024/25 season, we can be sure of it.

