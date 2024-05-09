The nine names leaving Liverpool this summer amid Arne Slot rejection

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will have their work cut out for them this summer.

That’s despite having already made significant headway with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, with a confirmed move all but made official at this point in time.

Beyond Jurgen Klopp, however, the Liverpool decision-makers may have to replace as many as nine members of staff (including playing staff) this summer. Head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer is the latest name to be added to the exit list, as reported by David Lynch on X (formerly Twitter) this morning.

Pep Lijnders (assistant manager)

Peter Krawietz (assistant manager)

Vitor Matos (elite development coach)

John Achterberg (goalkeeper coach)

Andreas Kornmayer (head of fitness and conditioning)

Andreas Schlumberger (head of recovery and performance)

Liverpool’s head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, will leave the club this summer. Another backroom vacancy for Arne Slot to fill.https://t.co/3MtmFIO3xY — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) May 8, 2024

Joel Matip (expiring contract)

Thiago Alcantara (expiring contract)

Adrian (expiring contract)

Arne Slot will fill a number of vacancies

Incoming boss Slot will be joined by assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff and head of performance Ruben Peeters (both from Feyenoord).

The arrival of the latter is particularly intriguing given the 32-year-old, according to Tribuna, was specifically tasked with ‘decreasing risk of injury and creating extreme player fitness’.

Given the struggles we’ve had in the treatment room, season after season, we’d certainly welcome a fresh pair of eyes on the problem given we’re likely to persist with an intense style of football.

The Daily Mail reports that our new manager has unfortunately been ‘rejected’ by former assistant Marino Pusic to join him at Anfield.

The current manager of Shakhtar Donetsk is understood to be happy staying put in his current role.

