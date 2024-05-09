(Video) Postecoglou responds to Klopp comparison stat that ‘people have dismissed’

Ange Postecoglou is currently in the midst of a terrible run of form at Tottenham but has been keen to remind people of one statistic about Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on Optus Sport, Mark Schwarzer said: “You’ve actually, after 30/35 league games, accumulated more points than Klopp and Arteta did in their first season in the Premier League.”

To which the Spurs boss replied: “People kind of dismissed that and I remember at the time, as you will, that people weren’t certain on Jurgen… so the fact that people are questioning me, is no surprise.”

There weren’t too many questioning our boss as he turned an average start to Brendan Rodgers’ season into two cup finals, followed by a Champions League final, winning the trophy the next year and then the league afterwards.

It’s not quite the same as what the Australian has achieved in his maiden season in the Premier League, where a top four finish looks all but over for him already.

You can watch Postecoglou’s comments (from 7:12) via Optus Sport on YouTube:

