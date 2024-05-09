Fabrizio Romano drops morning transfer update; very relevant to Liverpool after Spanish report

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that ‘several clubs’ are interested in Barcelona’s highly-rated defender Mikayil Faye.

Liverpool were understood to be one such outfit keen on the Senegalese centre-back according to one report from Spain earlier this season (via GOAL).

“There are several clubs interested in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, and it’s a player they will have to make a decision on this summer,” the CaughtOffside columnist exclusively revealed.

“It’s too early to mention specific clubs pursuing him – there are ten or more clubs in the media recently, such as Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can guarantee it’s not something concrete or advanced yet. Still, I expect there to be movement soon.

“Barcelona have a decision to make on this one – if they want to play and trust Faye, or take the opportunity to make profit from his sale.”

The 19-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Xavi Hernandez’s men, despite cropping up on the bench three times in La Liga.

A potential long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk

Little is known about the teenage defender beyond the fact he’s left-footed and can play as an auxiliary left-back if required.

Faye has mainly been resigned to play B-team football, though he has, rather impressively, broken into the Senegalese national team.

Whether Liverpool’s recruitment team feel he’s the best fit to fill Virgil van Dijk’s boots in the long-run remains unclear.

At the very least, it would allow us the opportunity to make the most of an experienced centre-half who has shown no signs of obvious decline this term.

