(Video) Shearer on difference between Klopp/Salah spat to Guardiola/Haaland fallout

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp’s public spat on the sidelines of the London Stadium made headlines but little has been made of Erling Haaland’s angry reaction to being substituted by Pep Guardiola and Alan Shearer was asked if the incidents are comparable.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ and answering Gary Lineker, the Geordie said: “I think so yeah, there’s a little bit of a difference because [Salah’s] not on the pitch, he hasn’t been playing well, albeit still got a lot of goals by anyone else’s standards.

“There’s a slight difference, I love [Haaland’s] hunger though for scoring goals because we can relate to that. You know what it’s like, you’ve got that absolute drive and desire to keep scoring.”

Both players showed signs of being winners who want to play and score as much as possible but did so by disrespecting their managers.

Given what all four men have achieved, there will no doubt be split opinions on both instances but these are the type of things we don’t want to be associated to Liverpool.

You can watch Shearer’s comments (from 12:00) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

