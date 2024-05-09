(Video) Shearer names Liverpool player that ‘looked as sharp as ever’ against Spurs

Liverpool had a chance of being right in this title race but after a run of poor performances, we had to use the game against Tottenham as an opportunity to regain form – something one player was destined to do, if we believe Alan Shearer.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “I said to someone before the game, it’s an absolute nap that Mo Salah is going to be back to his best today and is going to score and is going to look as sharp as ever – and he and he did.”

After failing to impress since his return from injury and coming off the back of a draw with West Ham that included a public spat with Jurgen Klopp – it’s fair to say that we needed Mo Salah to shine.

A week away from football seemed to do the world of good for the Egyptian King and let’s hope he can replicate his fine form in our last two games of the season.

You can view Shearer’s comments on Salah (from 0:55) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

