(Video) Shearer praises Liverpool’s ‘top player’ who is ‘a real talent’

Liverpool enjoyed a long-awaited good performance against Tottenham and speaking about our display, Alan Shearer couldn’t help but praise one man.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 53-year-old said about Harvey Elliott: “He’s a real talent isn’t he, he’s brilliant.

“What I like about him now, he can play midfield also. We all knew he could play midfield but he’s not just okay because Salah’s playing on the on the right and he wants to come on in his left foot.

“He can play in a variety of different positions and every time he plays it really shows me that he’s good enough for this level now, it really does.

“As long as he can get some consistency, I think we’ve got another top player on our hands.”

Harvey Elliott has had a great season and with complaints about not being included in the Premier League’s young player of the year nominees and calls for an England senior call-up this summer, it shows how well he’s played.

Let’s hope that the 21-year-old can kick on from here and prove everyone right for thinking so highly of him.

You can view Shearer’s comments on Elliott (from 6:02) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

