Sky Sports pundit drops very honest take on Klopp’s final season at Liverpool

Some may look at Liverpool’s season as a relative disappointment given the dizzying heights they threatened to reach this term.

David James, however, is seeing things in an entirely positive light. He argues that Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge of the Merseysiders – in which the club looks set to finish third with the Carabao Cup added to their trophy cabinet – ‘is more than enough’ to see the German off.

“The funny thing is I was one of the people saying they could win the quadruple,” the former Red told Sky Sports.

“Manchester City, and Arsenal of course, are proving over the last five or six years that they’ve been so formidable in the Premier League. It wasn’t Liverpool’s to win.”

The ex-goalkeeper went on to add: “This isn’t something Liverpool have done wrong.

“I think the era of Jurgen Klopp has been so profitable for the football club. There’s graffiti around Liverpool saying, ‘Jurgen we believe you’ and all this.

“It’s such a wonderful story. Finishing third and ending up with a trophy is more than enough to see Jurgen Klopp off, I’m sure.”

The 56-year-old tactician’s travelling outfit next takes on Aston Villa on Monday May 13 at Villa Park.

Have Liverpool fallen short of expectations?

You can understand the disappointment given that we’d looked to be on course for a genuine title challenge.

There was the possibility of another FA Cup and Europa League final – both hopes dashed by Manchester City and Atalanta respectively.

Let’s get one thing straight though: David James is on the money to say it was never our Premier League to win this year.

Liverpool entered this season desperate to return to the Champions League places after a shocking 2022/23 campaign.

They’ve fallen short at the last hurdle for one final league title under Klopp, but the mission objective was achieved.

