(Video) Superb Konate footage resurfaces after Vinicius destroys Bayern

Vinicius Jr showed no mercy to Bayern Munich’s backline in a dramatic comeback win for Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final clash.

Whilst the Brazilian rightly deserves his plaudits for another world-class showing on the European stage, it inspired some Liverpool fans online to retrieve a recent piece of footage from the archives.

Ibrahima Konate, many will no doubt remember, enjoyed perhaps the game of his life against Los Blancos in the competition’s final back in 2022.

The Frenchman enjoyed a few highlights coming up against Vinicius in our following two-legged meeting with Madrid in 2022/23, though it’s a time probably best forgotten given the devastating result suffered.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KonateFC (originating on TNT Sport):