(Image) Fresh stats emerging online explain why Liverpool’s season suddenly derailed

Liverpool, it has to be clear, have still at the very least met expectations with a top four finish in this season’s Premier League campaign.

For those wondering what might have contributed to the Merseysiders’ push for a title falling off the rails, they need look no further than our placement on Transfermarkt’s missed league games through injury list.

Arsenal and Manchester City are deserved challengers for the crown, without question. Could you imagine if Jurgen Klopp had enjoyed a similar level of luck, however, with injuries this term?

What a different place we might very well be in!

