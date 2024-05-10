Klopp makes disheartening Nunez admission amid Barcelona exit links

Darwin Nunez has come under an inordinate amount of heavy fire recently for his profligacy in front of goal.

Jurgen Klopp admitted his Uruguayan hotshot is ‘going through it right now’ amid a six-game goal drought at Liverpool in the English top-flight, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Ian Doyle.

That said, the German tactician insinuated that speculation over the striker’s future should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Klopp: That's really tough for a young man and he's going through it right now. Everybody has to go through this. You help him if you can but it's part of a footballer's career. His problem is he is that good he is constantly in those moments – if he wasn't, then he wouldn't be — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) May 10, 2024

Reports have speculated that the 24-year-old would seriously contemplate a switch to Barcelona this summer.

Those pesky Barcelona rumours…

The former Benfica forward’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is, if one attributes any value to recent reports, allegedly pushing to find a new club for our 18-goal man.

Journalist Nicolas Saavedra, as relayed by Give Me Sport, shared the claim in question. Nunez’s priority at this point in time, however, remains the Copa America, though his agent is thought to have ‘other aspirations for him’ when it comes to club football.

We’d advise fans to take a pinch of salt with that…

Jurgen Klopp has made Nunez’s position clear

Right… Darwin isn’t going anywhere, let’s make that clear.

As far as patch journalists and the major players in the journalistic sphere are concerned, Liverpool are planning to continue with our No.9 for the foreseeable.

There may be an argument, in the eyes of some, that we’d be prepared to offload an inconsistent striker if a hypothetical meaty bid were to come in.

To the naysayers, we’d say this: Who on earth are you bringing in to improve on Darwin Nunez?

