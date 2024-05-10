Klopp’s six-word presser opener after arriving late will have fans in stitches

Jurgen Klopp is pretty much approaching holiday mode at this stage in Liverpool’s season.

The German tactician entered the Reds’ pre-Aston Villa press conference late, as was relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Lewis Steele, before quipping: “To be honest, who gives a…”

To be completely fair to the 56-year-old, it’s the penultimate game of his Reds managerial career in a season where third-place, as a minimum, is guaranteed.

A new era beckons for Liverpool

It will take some going for us to salvage a second-place finish or a title win at this stage.

Put it this way: Arsenal would have to lose their next two games (or Liverpool would have to make up goal difference from the Gunners losing and drawing their remaining two).

Then there’s league behemoths Manchester City who look intent on securing a fifth Premier League crown from their last six attempts.

We remain very much open to a miracle; we just realistically can’t see it happening!

At the very least, we can hopefully secure a positive end to the campaign for a manager who has given his heart and soul to the club.

Then it’s on to the next era with Arne Slot!

