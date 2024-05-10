Klopp hints Liverpool youngster training even better than Konate; could start vs Aston Villa

News
Posted by

Jarell Quansah could very well be in line for another start in the Liverpool defence next Monday.

The Merseysiders face off against Unai Emery’s top four hopefuls, Aston Villa, in Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game in charge of the Reds.

The German tactician has already hinted at who might be lining up next to Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline for next week’s league clash.

Comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by the Echo’s Ian Doyle indicate that Quansah has been edging Ibrahima Konate in training.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Klopp’s six-word presser opener after arriving late will have fans in stitches

READ MORE: Liverpool biggest club interested in 23-goal monster; could help fix goal drought – report

Jarell Quansah – Liverpool’s next rising star?

Jarell Quansah in action against West Ham – (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

If Liverpool are looking for their next Virgil van Dijk, the 21-year-old is already making good headway with his aerial stats this season.

The defender has won 65.6% of his aerial duels this term and ranks in the 89th percentile for aerials won compared to his peers in Europe’s top five leagues, according to FBref. Not shabby compared to Virgil van Dijk’s average of 76.1% across time spent with Liverpool and Southampton (ranking in the 98th percentile for aerials won this term).

He’s still some way to go to be considered our Dutch colossus’ rightful heir, of course, but it’s been a superb breakthrough season for the Academy graduate.

We’re very excited to see what Arne Slot will make of him.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!

More Stories Ibrahima Konate Jarell Quansah Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *