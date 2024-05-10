Liverpool biggest club interested in 23-goal monster; could help fix goal drought – report

Liverpool are expected to potentially invest in some firepower this summer amid the end-of-season struggles on display from the forward line.

One potential avenue the Merseysiders may look to explore is that on offer at this season’s Europa League opponents Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

German outlet Kicker (via Sport Witness) reports that Wolfsburg are likewise keen on 23-goal striker Mohamed Amoura. However, the presence of the Premier League giants, set to be managed by Arne Slot in 2024/25, does complicate matters.

Do Liverpool have a goals problem?

To our credit, we’ve registered 15 goals since the start of April – at a rate of 1.6 goals per game. Admittedly, that’s a significant decline from March (three per game), February (2.66), January (3.14) and our pre-January average (2.35).

Notably, eight out of the 15 goals put away since the start of April have been put away by a forward player.

Matters have hardly been helped by the fact that Liverpool’s chief chance magnet, Darwin Nunez, has only scored once (in all competitions) since the start of April.

Mo Salah’s numbers are comparatively better with three goals in that same time period – albeit two of those coming from a spot-kick.

That means Cody Gakpo (two) has registered the most non-penalty goals at a stage in the season when we really needed our top goalscorer and top chance-getter to be ruthless.

Prior numbers suggest we don’t necessarily have a goals problem over the course of an entire season, but this Liverpool side absolutely needs to figure out how to end campaigns on a stronger note.

