Liverpool break ground with agents as Arne Slot transfer advantage shows – report

Liverpool fans have reportedly been handed renewed hope of Teun Koopmeiners joining the Reds this summer.

Football Insider now claims that the Merseysiders have made contact with the 26-year-old’s agents ahead of the upcoming window.

The Premier League-based outfit will encounter significant resistance for his signature. Fellow Serie A outfit Juventus are thought to be in the lead in the race for the Atalanta midfielder.

Reds have an ace up their sleeve for Koopmeiners

It’s worth pointing out that incoming boss Arne Slot has already managed the Europa League finalist. The pair worked together at AZ Alkmaar for four years – two of those with the coach in a managerial capacity.

The possibility of reuniting at Anfield could prove tantalising ahead of a bold new era at Liverpool Football Club.

Whether Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes agree a switch to L4 would be in Koopmeiner’s best interests, of course, is another story entirely.

It can’t be ignored, talented as he is, that the Dutch international is 26 years of age and thus falls outside the generally accepted age profile for a potential Liverpool signing.

