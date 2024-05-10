‘Matter of days’: Liverpool fans told in-progress deal is right around the corner

Arne Slot’s impending arrival at Liverpool Football Club is ‘only a matter of days’ away according to the 45-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is set to manage his penultimate game in charge of the Reds next Monday when his team take on Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa.

“I say almost every time: it will only be a matter of days. That’s what I expect now,” the Dutchman told reporters in his pre-match press conference (via 1908.NL).

The former AZ Alkmaar boss went on to add: “I’m not really someone who looks very far ahead, who would already think: ‘In a week and a half from now, it might just be that I won’t be driving this way anymore’.

“But when you are in De Kuip last Sunday and the match goes as it goes, then you have that moment of realisation. That feeling may increase a little next week, because it could easily be the last week.”

Slot’s Feyenoord have enjoyed a relatively successful campaign in 2023/24, lifting the KNVB trophy and securing second-place in the Eredivisie.

Only two games left to enjoy Jurgen Klopp

Well… two games and an appearance at the M&S Bank Arena later this May in what should prove to be an emotional evening out with the boss.

We’re not quite sure how we’re going to cope without a manager who has taken a sleeping giant from mid-table obscurity back to challenging for major honours. Back on our ‘perch’ as one Manchester United manager might have described it.

Not to say we’re dreading a new era under Arne Slot! The Feyenoord head coach should ensure a degree of continuity following Klopp’s summer exit.

A welcome solution given the threat of potentially unnecessary radical change.

