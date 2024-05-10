Forget Barcelona: Liverpool may fear Premier League rival trying to steal Darwin Nunez

Amid all the noise surrounding Barcelona and a possible move for Darwin Nunez, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Chelsea once enquired about the Uruguayan.

Literally a year ago, Neil Jones informed CaughtOffside, with the Uruguayan considered a prime candidate for serious interest were Liverpool to consider selling.

That certainly seems to be the case to one reporter, with Nicolas Saavedra claiming that Jorge Mendes is intent on pushing the 24-year-old out of Merseyside.

“But were Liverpool to look to sell, then I would expect considerable interest,” the Covering Liverpool journalist said.

“Chelsea enquired about Nunez a year ago, and his reputation across Europe is still strong enough to ensure there would be clubs willing to take the plunge on him.

“He has the raw ability to be a very good centre-forward, and his ability to get himself into goalscoring positions so regularly means there will be lots of clubs and lots of coaches who will believe that they can be the one to unlock his true potential.”

Nunez’s contract with Liverpool isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2028.

Chelsea to try and sign Darwin Nunez?

Christopher Nkunku hasn’t quite had a chance to shine yet this season amid a raft of injuries in his opening campaign in English football.

Whilst Nicolas Jackson is a cause well worth sticking with at Stamford Bridge (22 goal contributions in 41 games), it’s apparent the Blues are lacking reliable firepower.

Whilst the former RB Leipzig man struggled to get away from the treatment table, Darwin Nunez has supplied 31 goal contributions in less minutes than his 22-year-old Chelsea teammate.

You could see why the rumours around an early exit for our Uruguayan hitman might tempt the Londoners into another transfer swipe.

For what it’s worth, though, the power balances have massively shifted since Fernando Torres controversially called it quits at L4.

We’d find it hard to believe Nunez would seriously contemplate ditching Champions League football for the mess that is Chelsea Football Club.

