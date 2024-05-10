Liverpool target £51m progressive monster despite dismissing Ruben Amorim

A raft of changes are expected at Anfield this summer – and not just in the dugout! It’s highly likely the man who replaces Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager will want to tweak the squad. Though Ruben Amorim is now considered out of the race to replace the German tactician at Anfield, the Merseysiders could still be considered in the running for one of Sporting Lisbon’s most prized assets.

The ever-reliable Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers reported that both the Reds and Manchester United have ‘stepped up their pursuit’ of Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio. The 22-year-old has been long appreciated by the Merseysiders and could represent an integral signing for a backline that has shipped a considerable number of goals this term.

Though Amorim’s outfit is understood to be ‘resigned’ to the prospect of losing such a highly-rated talent, it’s understood that Liverpool are still only testing the water. Any interested party will likely have to meet the £51m release clause attached to his services.

The Primeira Liga winner will be heading to Germany as part of the national team squad in a tournament that Portugal has a chance of winning, with Euro 2024 online betting odds backing up this suggestion. The League Cup winners would be well-advised to invest in Inacio’s services before his performances in Europe potentially drives up further competition for his services.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Ruben Amorim makes contract promise as Liverpool await Slot completion

READ MORE: What Nunez really thinks about Arne Slot arrival amid Liverpool Instagram clearout

Will Liverpool sign Goncalo Inacio?

While a club like Liverpool would be an attractive proposition regardless, Amorim staying put in Lisbon could complicate matters. His game has developed significantly under the 39-year-old, which could very well mean it’s a less straightforward deal to do than others you’d imagine.

That said, the allure of a move to Merseyside with an outfit capable of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League can’t be ignored, even if with Arne Slot as opposed to our talismanic incumbent manager. In the grand scheme of things, Liverpool can likewise justify the significant outlay on a defender of serious quality.

FBref have the Portuguese star down as a bit of a progressive demon; ranking in the 99th percentile, 86th percentile and 88th percentile for progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons respectively. If we’re looking for an ideal Joel Matip successor – there’s probably not a more capable young defender up to the task than Goncalo Inacio!

Whilst the Feyenoord boss will undoubtedly have some say over the transfers we arrange this summer, you’d expect Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards’ word to carry more weight initially. In that sense, you could imagine the pair being swayed by the prospect of adding a capable modern defender to the squad. Inacio would also strengthen a backline that’s very much in need of a boost, and the Portuguese centre-back could learn from Virgil van Dijk before he moves on himself, whenever that dreaded day may come. It’s a deal that makes sense and one to keep an eye on.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!