Liverpool tipped to bank huge cash injection this summer; could be more than £70m

Paul Merson is now backing Mo Salah to leave Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Egyptian winger has been the subject of serious interest from Saudi Arabia since the prior summer window, with the Merseysiders rejecting advances for the top goalscorer.

“I think Mohamed Salah goes to Saudi this summer and Arne Slot will have a huge test on his hands to replace the Egyptian’s goals, if he ends up leaving,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda.

The 31-year-old has registered 39 goal contributions in 42 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho’s top two technical Liverpool players won’t be there next season

READ MORE: ‘My fault’: Fabio Carvalho admits international ‘hiccup’ whilst at Liverpool

How much could Liverpool sell Salah for this summer?

In our view, we’d much rather hold onto the former Roma hitman for another season and extend his contract by at least a year.

That opinion still stands on its own two legs even if Liverpool were to receive the ‘£70m plus add-ons of around another £30m’ Keith Wyness (relayed by TEAMTALK) claims has been tabled by Saudi.

First off, there had been talk last summer of a fee potentially reaching the £150m mark. Any exit on Mo Salah’s part, quite reasonably given the fees we’ve seen elsewhere, arguably shouldn’t follow a fee lower than £100m up front.

The arrival of Arne Slot too this summer represents an ideal opportunity for our Egyptian King.

Is he even ready to leave the most competitive league in world football?

What have more reliable sources said?

David Ornstein of The Athletic has already reported that the ex-Chelsea star is set to stay at Anfield.

It’s hardly surprising why we’d feel inclined to hold on to him either given his performance levels, in general, haven’t dropped significantly.

Whether that means a new contract is also on the table, however, remains to be seen.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!