What Darwin Nunez thinks about Liverpool future whilst agent pushing for exit – report

Jorge Mendes is reportedly understood to be keen on pushing Darwin Nunez out the door at Liverpool.

Whether the Uruguayan is just as keen to call time on his Anfield career is a point up for discussion.

Radio Fenix journalist Nicolas Saavedra is of the mind that leaving the Reds this summer is not an urgent matter for the 24-year-old.

“[Núñez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa América,” the reporter’s comments were relayed by Sport Witness.

The former Penarol striker will allegedly not be sold for anything less than €85m [£73.15m].

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Working on that already’: Fabrizio Romano drops important summer transfer window update for Liverpool fans

READ MORE: Klopp makes disheartening Nunez admission amid Barcelona exit links

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez this summer?

Again, we must point to Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Aston Villa presser comments.

The German made clear he sympathised with the Uruguayan’s plight, though made no indication that the centre-forward would be sold come the summer window.

With Nunez boasting a goal contribution rate of one ever 96.51 minutes – is there a striker out there that would significantly improve on such an elite rate?

We can think of plenty of strikers who might match that at best, but none so far that stand out as a clear improvement.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!