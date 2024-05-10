‘Working on that already’: Fabrizio Romano drops important summer transfer window update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Liverpool for a busy summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders won’t necessarily just be welcoming a new manager on board in Arne Slot. There is, of course, the expectation of filling further vacancies in the backroom staff, with Andreas Kornmayer the latest name to announce his intention to exit.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been backed to sign a new centre-back ‘for sure’ with a potential forward option also sourced.

“It could be busy, I think it could be busy, a new centre-back for sure, they are working on that already. So a new centre-back and I think something in the offensive positions,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief podcast.

“I expect Liverpool to complete something like two or three signings this summer.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s outfit is set to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the 56-year-old’s penultimate game.

Who could Liverpool sign at centre-back?

We’ve seen a wide range of options linked with the club since the January window.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio was a prominent option, as was centre-back partner Ousmane Diomane.

It’s perhaps possible, of course, that Ruben Amorim’s commitment to staying put in Portugal complicates matters somewhat for Liverpool.

Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho has more recently been tipped to be the subject of some interest this summer. EOTK Insider Neil Jones has added some weight to the rumours around a Liverpool switch.

Forward signings regardless of who leaves?

In an ideal world, we’re seeing Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all stay put for at least another season.

To what extent a new addition to the forward line is dependent on one of our starting trio (or Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota) first parting ways remains to be seen.

Speculation over a possible switch to Saudi for our No.11 has inevitably renewed ahead of the end of the season. Rest assured, however, that the 31-year-old is not currently expected to bring his time at L4 to an end just yet.

