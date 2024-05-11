Not Ward or Edwards: Club account breaks exciting news coming out of Liverpool

Michael Edwards and Julian Ward have indeed returned to roles with Fenway Sports Group.

What may have been missed amid the official announcement surrounding the latter’s impending arrival at Liverpool, however, was one exciting contract renewal.

Highly-rated young forward Kaide Gordon has signed a new long-term contract, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

Congratulations, Kaide 🙌 Kaide Gordon has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2024

An exciting start to life with the senior set-up was derailed by a long-term injury. The 19-year-old has since featured in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup, playing in a 2-1 defeat to Royal Union SG in the Europa League back in December.

How excited should we be by Kaide Gordon?

For the record, the winger remains the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the FA Cup with his finish against Shrewsbury Town two terms ago.

At the time of his switch away from Derby County, his old club viewed him as ‘the best 16-year-old in the country’ (via The Athletic).

He’s still in need of serious development to reach the kind of level that would put him in regular contention for a place in the senior matchday squad.

That said, there’s no reason why we can’t get excited about a young starlet still with plenty of potential to realise in the game.

Hopefully Arne Slot can be the man to get a tune out of Gordon!

