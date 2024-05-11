(Images) 22-apps this season defender misses Liverpool training; another injury

Liverpool have had more than our fair share of injuries this season and several players have been involved in them more than they would have liked.

One man is Andy Robertson who was alarmingly missing from our pre-Aston Villa session, with images on liverpoolfc.com not featuring the left-back.

It opens the door for Kostas Tsimikas or Joe Gomez to fill the void but spells worries for the Scotland captain who has already missed 23 matches in all competitions for the Reds this season.

After playing just 22 times, it’s been a rare campaign of absence for a man who has been so reliable in the past few years.

You can view the images of Liverpool training via liverpoolfc.com:

