(Video) Diaz sends heartfelt message to Liverpool fans after being selected potm

In what was a poor month for Liverpool, Luis Diaz shone in April and that led to him being voted the fans’ player of the month.

Speaking with LFCTV, our No.7 said: “I’m happy for the support of all the fans, knowing that they have been with me from the very moment I arrived until the last.

“They have always been super-attentive and supportive, not only of me but also of the institution, the team and I am very grateful to God for helping the team in this way.”

It’s great to see the attacker hit a rich vein of form and once he adds a few more goal contributions, we have an absolute world beater on our hands.

The former Porto man is an amazing player but threatens to be one of the best in the Premier League if he continues his fine performances more consistently.

You can watch Diaz's comments via LFCTV Go:

