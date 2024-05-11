(Video) Gakpo in goal can’t stop Diaz’s no-look effort in brilliant training moment

There’s not often that a training video can have so many different reasons to watch but the most recent one featuring Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz has provided that.

With the Dutchman donning goalkeeper gloves and being stood in net, our No.7 was tasked with attempting to beat his attacking teammate in goal.

Clearly not feeling much pressure from the looming task, the Colombian pulled off a no-look finish that flew past our No.18.

It’s a clip that just seems to get better every time you watch it.

You can view the video of Gakpo and Diaz via LFC (courtesy of @DribbleLikeDiaz on X):

Diaz no look vs Gakpo 😂 pic.twitter.com/3tdPk6u8Fh — Lucho🇨🇴 (@DribbleLikeDiaz) May 10, 2024

