(Video) Harvey Elliott pulls of Griddy celebration after Anfield moment is repeated in training

Harvey Elliott has been a star in this season and is really proving himself as a first team player, nothing illustrates this more than his worldie against Tottenham.

In our latest training video though, we saw the 21-year-old repeat the celebration he used at Anfield after finding the back on the net once again.

READ MORE: (Video) Injured Liverpool stalwart who could leave this summer spotted in training

After this, our No.19 then pulled off the ‘Griddy’ dance and certainly seemed to enjoy scoring for the Reds – even if it was in training.

Whether we see this replicated at Anfield or Villa Park before the season ends, only time will tell!

You can watch Elliott’s celebrations (from 5:03) via LFCTV Go:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…