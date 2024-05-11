(Video) Injured Liverpool stalwart who could leave this summer spotted in training

It seems that this summer will see more than just the coaching staff at Liverpool change, with several players likely to also call an end to their Anfield careers.

With his contract ending at the end of the campaign and currently on the comeback from a long-term knee injury – it seems likely that we won’t be seeing Joel Matip again after the end of this season.

As sad as that is, it’s nice to see that the defender is back playing football in training as he was spotted in the latest video shared by the club.

Still very much in rehab, our No.32 won’t be back before the end of the 2023/24 season but let’s hope he makes a full recovery and is back playing soon for us – or wherever he ends up.

You can watch the video of Matip (from 4:49) via LFCTV Go:

