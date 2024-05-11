(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did for fans at AXA Training Centre was special

For anyone to get the chance to witness Jurgen Klopp, it’s always going to be a special moment yet he always somehow manages to make it even greater.

Thanks to footage of Inside Training, we can see the German talking to the lucky gathered supporters before his session with the first team began.

It was a simple interaction ended with a: “Good, enjoy! Have a nice day!” – simple yet a moment nobody present will likely ever forget.

It’s probable that even the 56-year-old doesn’t realise how special he is and how much we love him but it’s our job to try and show him this in the next two weeks.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 1:11) via LFCTV Go:

