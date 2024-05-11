(Video) Liverpool players chant: ‘Nunez!’ as Darwin shines in training

Darwin Nunez has not had the best spell in recent weeks and given his swift exit from the pitch against Tottenham, many assumed that his time at Anfield could be nearing an end.

This is in total contrast to the latest training session video that saw our No.9 finding the back of the net with ease.

After scoring once again from the edge of the box, the Uruguayan’s teammates started chanting: “Nunez, Nunez!” and the smile of the face of the striker was great to see.

After a tough period personally, it’s great to see that his teammates are supporting the former Benfica man.

You can watch Elliott’s celebrations (from 7:31) via LFCTV Go:

