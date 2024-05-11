Why Simon Hooper could become most hated man on Merseyside during Liverpool v Villa

Simon Hooper could quickly become the most hated man for Liverpool’s global fanbase next Monday.

The Englishman was confirmed as the on-pitch official for Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game in charge of the Reds against Aston Villa, courtesy of the Premier League’s official website.

With the 56-year-old head coach now one yellow card away from a touchline ban that would see him miss out on the technical area for his final game at Anfield, however, there’s a big risk involved for both men.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Not Ward or Edwards: Club account breaks exciting news coming out of Liverpool

READ MORE: Klopp admits he’s not happy with how he handled 21-y/o Liverpool player

A two-way street for Klopp and Hooper

It goes without saying this doesn’t give the former Borussia Dortmund boss licence to settle some old scores.

Don’t get us wrong, we couldn’t blame him for still holding a grudge over the Hooper-officiated Tottenham defeat in London at the start of the season!

Klopp has already vowed to do ‘absolutely everything’ to avoid receiving a damaging yellow card against the Villans.

Likewise, of course, it’ll probably be on Hooper’s mind that a controversial carding of the Liverpool boss would open him up to the rage of an entire global fanbase.

There’s a world in which everyone can leave Villa Park happy, regardless of the result. We all want to see Jurgen Klopp on the touchline come our hosting of Wolves on May 19.

It would be heartbreaking to see anything ruin that.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!