‘Liverpool would love him’ – Pundit says £60m ‘top player’ could be moulded into Reds’ next Salah

Gabby Agbonlahor has named one Premier League star who he reckons Liverpool ‘would love’ to sign as a prospective long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Michael Olise has enjoyed a momentous week for Crystal Palace, with three goals and an assist in two games, scoring twice in their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United last Monday.

The Reds had been linked with the 22-year-old earlier this year, and speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Aston Villa striker waxed lyrical about the Eagles winger.

Agbonlahor said: “Olise, 100%. If I have to choose out of Olise and [Eberechi] Eze, I would choose Olise even though they are both outstanding players.

“Olise as well 22, wanting to get into the French national team, [Kylian] Mbappe leaving. I feel like he would be perfect for PSG. I rate him that highly. Look at the goals he is scoring. That good arrogance he has got about him. The release clause is £60m.

“Liverpool would love him. Salah leaving Liverpool, could they mould him to more of a like winger plays further in the middle like Salah does. Top, top player.”

Despite a re-emergence of speculation regarding Salah’s future, reliable sources have suggested that the 31-year-old will stay at Liverpool for at least another year, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be exit-bound this summer.

Nonetheless, with the Egyptian turning 32 next month and out of contract in June 2025, it’d be advisable for Anfield chiefs to begin looking towards a long-term successor on the right flank.

Olise’s form certainly suggests that he could be a prime candidate, having scored 10 goals and set up another five in 18 Premier League apperances this season (Transfermarkt).

He’s also capable of playing centrally, which corresponds with Agbonlahor’s suggestion of Liverpool using him as a nominal winger who frequently cuts inside towards central areas.

The Palace forward is set to be hot property in the upcoming transfer window, and the Eagles will justifiably demand top dollar for him, so then it becomes a question of whether or not the Reds’ hierarchy deem him worthy of his market value.

The perfect scenario would be to snap up Olise and have him learn from Salah for a period before then being primed to take on the leading role once the Egyptian departs.

