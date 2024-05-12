Liverpool may need to pay £100m+ to snap up 23y/o who idolised Gerrard as a child – report

A rather unexpected transfer rumour involving Liverpool has emerged over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Daily Star reported (via Daily Express) that the Reds are eyeing a ‘surprise move’ for Anthony Gordon, who was recently named Newcastle’s Player of the Season and has a valuation of £100m+ at St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old is believed to have caught the eye at Anfield, with LFC chiefs exploring potential targets for this summer’s transfer window, the first under Richard Hughes’ watch as sporting director.

Gordon was actually on Liverpool’s books as a boy before being released and then joining Everton, where he graduated through the academy ranks and into the first team before a £45m move to Newcastle in January 2023.

The winger – who cited Steven Gerrard as his childhood footballing hero – has hit double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season, and he must’ve done plenty right to be deemed the club’s best player ahead of 20-goal predator Alexander Isak.

The sale of one of those attackers is eminently possible this summer, with the Magpies reportedly under pressure to sell key assets in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, despite plenty of footballers representing both of Merseyside’s top-flight clubs over the years (as our own Peter Kenny Jones explored in detail in his brilliant book Crossing the Park: The Men Who Dared to Play for Both Liverpool & Everton), we’d be very surprised if the Reds move for Gordon this summer.

As good a season as he’s had, it’d be difficult to justify a nine-figure transfer fee when Michael Edwards and Hughes could surely land an attacker of similar quality for a more affordable sum. We wouldn’t be inclined to read too much into this particular rumour.

