‘It’s something beautiful’ – Luis Diaz absolutely loves one thing Liverpool fans have done

You know you’re doing plenty right for your club when the supporters devise a chant in your name, and it’s been very well deserved in Luis Diaz’s case at Liverpool.

A catchy song in celebration of the 27-year-old has been doing the rounds among Reds fans at Anfield and on the road in recent weeks and months, and our number 7 has been humbled by that support.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the Colombian said of the chant: “It’s something beautiful and special because every time we go out to give it our all. To uphold the institution, the club. To do what I came to do from the first moment I arrived.

“I always wanted to perform well. I always wanted to be one of the best, trying to respect everyone. Seeing the fans sing that song, that beautiful song, leaves you something very nice marked for you, to take as a memory.

“I’m very happy. I thank them very much for what they are doing. I always go out happy to the field because I know I have their full support.”

When you’re playing for Liverpool and you give everything on the pitch for the greater good, the fanbase will respond to that with unwavering support.

April was horrendous for the Reds as our hopes of winning two more trophies to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect farewell evaporated, but Diaz’s performances were a rare positive which led to him being named the club’s Player of the Month by LFC fans.

The manner in which he played so wholeheartedly and effectively throughout his father’s kidnapping ordeal last autumn was nothing short of incredible, and even on days when things aren’t going his way during a match, he can never be faulted for heart and endeavour.

A return of 13 goals this season, and 24 in total for Liverpool (Transfermarkt), shows that the 27-year-old can be a potent presence in the final third when at his best, marrying his relentless work ethic with a potential match-winning impact.

So long as he keeps performing to the standards that he’s set up to now, the Diaz chant will continue to be heard throughout Reds matches for many more months, maybe even years.

