(Video) Outrageous goal by former Liverpool winger looks better every time you watch it

One former Liverpool winger had spectators gasping in awe after a goal he netted in a recent fixture.

Joe Cole mightn’t have had the best of careers at Anfield in the early 2010s, but the ex-England international proved that class is permanent during his appearance in a Sunday league charity match.

Representing a team of Premier League All Stars against SE Dons in a fundraising fixture for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Fund (Daily Mail), the 42-year-old chested down a diagonal pass and casually volleyed it over the opposition goalkeeper, who stood motionless as he watched the ball dip past him.

It was a moment of genius by Cole, who produced a similarly brilliant finish against Sweden at the 2006 World Cup, and although he scored just five times for Liverpool, moment like this suggest that the Reds didn’t see the best of someone who’s clearly a gifted footballer.

It’s a finish which looks better every time you see it!

You can view Cole’s screamer below, via officialdons on TikTok: