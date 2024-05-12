Transfer u-turn: Liverpool player tipped for summer exit now key to Slot transition

Arne Slot’s arrival heralds a new era for Liverpool Football Club and a clean slate for a number of the club’s stars.

Chief amongst them, some might argue, is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been the subject of heavy speculation over his future, with some reports claiming the striker’s agent is pushing for a summer exit.

Ben Jacobs has since clarified that the Merseysiders have no interest in selling the No.11. In actual fact, the club considers him key supporting a transition from Jurgen Klopp to the next man on the touchline.

“Liverpool are not thinking about selling Darwin Nunez. They’re thinking about him being one of the foundations at the front end of the field that helps with this transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, so I would expect the noise to quell as the window goes on,” the CaughtOffside columnist told GIVEMESPORT.

“When Liverpool are back for pre-season and preparing for the new campaign, I think people will start to realise that Nunez remains an important part of the club’s future.”

The former Penarol hitman has registered 31 goal contributions in 52 games in 2023/24.

A Klopp signing that has gone quite well

Ahead of another power shift – “the revenge of the nerds” as some have termed in online – it should be remembered that not every Klopp-centric signing has encountered serious problems on Merseyside.

We’d certainly agree that criticism of Darwin Nunez (a bona fide Klopp signing according to reports) is somewhat harsh. Let’s not forget he’s either hitting the back of the net or teeing up a teammate at a rate of one goal contribution every 96.51 minutes.

Victor Osimhen? Every 116.61 minutes this term.

Kylian Mbappe? Every 85.76 minutes.

Erling Haaland? Every 82.73 minutes.

Harry Kane? Every 70.25 minutes

Victor Boniface? Every 66.58 minutes

So our 2022 summer signing isn’t doing badly by any stretch of the means.

Still room for improvement

Could he be calmer in front of goal? Sure. Could he build up a repertoire of smarter, easier finishes as opposed to going for power and letting emotions dictate his finishing? Absolutely.

But Nunez is an exciting, aggressive attacker who lives on the edge, his overall game has significantly improved on last term and, in the words of Will Ferrell, “he gets the people going.”

You’re not getting Mbappe in – Fabrizio Romano made that clear. Haaland? Osimhen? Kane? No chance. Boniface? Perhaps…

But are you necessarily getting a notably superior package over the former Benfica man? That’s a tough one to call.

