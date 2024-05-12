7 duels won: Sky pundit wowed by Liverpool-linked 23y/o who made 3 key passes in Saturday win

Clinton Morrison was highly impressed by one reported Liverpool transfer target in his most recent performance.

The 44-year-old appeared as a pundit on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday this weekend and covered West Ham’s 3-1 win over Luton, in which Mohammed Kudus set up George Earthy for the clinching goal.

He loved what he saw from the Ghanaian, who cost the Irons £38m and is a ‘potential target’ for LFC, according to Dean Jones for GIVEMESPORT.

Speaking on Sky Sports after that concluding goal yesterday, Morrison said: “It’s Kudus, it’s all about Mohammed Kudus. He is some player, by the way. He just beats two or three, goes into the box, cuts it back and Earthy gets across the defender and puts it into the bottom corner.”

READ MORE: Klopp at Liverpool, Season 1: ‘Doubters to believers’, two cup finals and broken glasses

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo in goal can’t stop Diaz’s no-look effort in brilliant training moment

Kudus had a fine afternoon for West Ham on Saturday, ending the match with seven duels won out of 10 contested, and 88% pass success rate, five shots taken, three successful dribbles, three key passes and four completed long passes (Sofascore).

The 23-year-old has been magnificient throughout his first season in England, with 13 goals in 44 games for David Moyes’ side and registering an assist for Jarrod Bowen’s goal in the Hammers’ 2-2 draw against Liverpool towards the end of April.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Primarily a right winger but capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or in midfield (Transfermarkt), the wonderfully versatile Ghanaian is bound to attract interest this summer despite only being at the London Stadium for nine months.

Anfield chiefs may view him as a viable long-term successor to fellow African Mo Salah in the Reds’ attack, and the Egyptian would be the perfect role model from whom to refine his talents even more if the duo were to link up on Merseyside.

Kudus did his standing no harm at all this weekend, and his performance against Luton is bound to have struck a chord with the powerbrokers at Liverpool.

READ MORE: The evolution of Liverpool’s starting XI under Jurgen Klopp